Bubba Watson's Reaction To Errant Tee Shot Going Viral

After a sensational second round on Friday, Bubba Watson kept it rolling in the third round of the PGA Championship.

However, one shot on 13 didn't exactly go his way; smacking a fade that had no chance off the tee.

To which Insider.com's Cork Gaines tweeted, "Bubba Watson is all of us."

Bubba's reaction to the slice started to go viral on social media.

"I felt this so much," one user commented.

"Same..." replied TV reporter Chris Long. "Only righty. ...and 150 yards shorter."

"I’ve seen this massive lefty fade before…" another said. "Oh it’s me in every damn tee."

Despite the shot, Bubba Watson found a way to work his way up the leaderboard. Finding himself in a tie for second place with previous tournament leader Will Zalatoris, who left an opening with a tough Saturday performance.

Watson shot even in Round 3, and currently sits at 5-under on the weekend.