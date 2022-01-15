Buccaneers Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some notable roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Starting linebacker Lavonte David and backup running back Giovani Bernard have both been activated off the injured reserve. Staring RB Leonard Fournette was not activated and is listed as out for tomorrow’s contest, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Bucs activated LB Lavonte David and RB Giovani Bernard off IR, but RB Leonard Fournette was not activated. He’s out tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

David missed the final three games of the 2021 regular season after he suffered a foot injury in a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Through the first 12 games of his 10th NFL season, the former All-Pro LB logged 97 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Bernard was placed on the IR after he suffered an unspecified MCL injury in Week 12’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. After gaining 181 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns through his first 12 games, the ninth-year veteran missed the final four games of the regular season.

Bernard’s return is made far more significant by some injuries on the Tampa Bay running back depth chart. Fournette is currently on the IR with a hamstring injury and Ronald Jones is out with an ankle injury suffered in Week 17 — leaving reserve RBs Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Le’Veon Bell as the backup options.

Tomorrow’s Wild Card matchup against the Eagles will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium.