Buccaneers Announce Decision On Cameron Brate After Scary Hit

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out of Sunday's game as he continues to go through concussion protocol.

Brate suffered a concussion on a scary collision with his teammate Chris Godwin during last Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brate made his way off the field, clearly dazed by the hit. He returned for a few plays before ultimately being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The NFL took some heat for allowing Brate back out onto the field, especially considering the recent concussion protocol incident involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

With Brate out, the Bucs will rely on tight end production from backups Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph. Brate has 11 receptions for 100 yards so far this season.

Tampa Bay will welcome the visiting Atlanta Falcons for a Week 5 matchup at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon.