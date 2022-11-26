Buccaneers Announce Decision On Leonard Fournette Amid Injury

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

It appears the Buccaneers are going to be without their leading rusher vs. Cleveland on Sunday.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, running back Leonard Fournette will be out for this weekend's game after being limited in practice all week with a hip injury.

Fournette had been listed as doubtful in the days leading up to the game after exiting last week's Munich battle against the Seahawks in the fourth quarter.

On the year, the former fourth overall pick has carried the ball 135 times for 462 yards and three touchdowns. With his best stat line coming back in Week 1 when he chewed up 127 yards in a 19-3 win at Jerry World.

Giovani Bernard returns from the IR but look for Rachaad White to get the bulk of the Bucs' carries after his 22-carry- 105-yard performance vs. Seattle out in Germany.