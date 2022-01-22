Buccaneers Announce New Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting much needed lift in their backfield. On Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bucs running back Leonard Fournette is being activated and will play in the team’s divisional round matchup against the Rams.

“The Bucs are activating RB Leonard Fournette off Injured Reserve and he’ll play tomorrow vs. the Rams,” Rapoport tweeted. Noting, “He’s been out since Week 16 with a hamstring injury.”

The Bucs have had a string of bad injury luck to the end the season. But getting their top weapon out of the backfield back for Sunday will be huge for Bruce Arians’ offense.

Last postseason, Fournette emerged as the Buccaneers’ X-Factor. In Tampa Bay’s four games leading up to a Super Bowl win, Playoff Lenny turned into Lombardi Lenny. Rushing for 300 yards on 64 carries for three touchdowns. While also nabbing 18 balls for 148 yards and another score.

Lenny ➡️ Playoff Lenny ➡️ Lombardi Lenny@_fournette turned it up in last season's playoffs. Does he have an encore in him? 📺: #LARvsTB – Sunday 3pm ET on NBC

Fournette was the Buccaneers’ leading rusher this season with 812 yards and right TD’s. And was once again a receiving threat, adding 69 receptions for 454 yards and a pair of endzone trips.

Look for Tom Brady to look his way as a checkdown security blanket if the Rams‘ pass rush can get home.