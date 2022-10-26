Buccaneers Announce Julio Jones' Status For Thursday Night

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) runs with the ball during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still unsure whether or not they'll have wide receiver Julio Jones for Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones was listed on the injury report as "questionable" with that same knee injury that's kept him out of the lineup since Week 4.

He was "limited" in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be a game-time decision for the game.

Jones has only played in two games this season, Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In those two games, he's caught three passes for 76 yards but doesn't have a touchdown.

It would be a big boost for the Bucs if he'd be able to play, especially since fellow wide receiver Russell Gage has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Jones will also try and help the Bucs snap their two-game losing streak after they started the season with a 3-2 record.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.