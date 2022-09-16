Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On Chris Godwin For Saints Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is official out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin suffered a hamstring injury during the Bucs' season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys.

This news should come as no surprise. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Todd Bowles cast some serious doubt on Godwin's status for Sunday.

“If I had to guess, he probably wouldn’t,” Bowles said when asked by reporters on Friday.

Godwin, 26, hasn't played a full NFL season since his second year in the league. His best season came in 2019 when he reeled in 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

Before suffering his hamstring injury this past Sunday, Godwin had three catches for 35 yards.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, Mike Evans (calf) and Julio Jones (knee) both notched limited participation in Friday's practice and are likely to play on Sunday.