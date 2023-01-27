Buccaneers Announce Significant Coaching Interview

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed another candidate for their vacant offensive coordinator position on Thursday.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Cooter spent this past season working with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He also helped the Jaguars secure their first playoff berth since 2017.

He's been an offensive coordinator before when he held the position with the Detroit Lions for three and a half years, starting in 2015. Under him, the Lions finished top 10 in scoring and passing offense in the 2017 season.

Cooter has also spent time with the New York Jets (2019-20) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2021).

In addition to him, the Bucs have also interviewed Klint Kubiak of the Denver Broncos and Keenan McCardell of the Minnesota Vikings.

It remains to be seen who they hire to lead the offense after Byron Leftwich was let go last week.