Buccaneers Announce They Sold Out Season Tickets For 2021 Season

Right now is a great time to be a Buccaneers fan — and that fact was made evident by Tampa Bay’s 2021 ticket sales.

Still a few months away from the start of next season, the Bucs have already sold out all eight regular-season home games, per Tampa Bay insider Rick Stroud. According to these reports, this is believed to be the earliest in franchise history that all games have sold out.

This isn’t limited COVID-19 seating either. Raymond James Stadium will be at full 65,000+ capacity starting in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Bucs fans certainly have a lot to cheer for heading in this season.

Following the team’s second ever Super Bowl victory, the Tampa Bay squad will enjoy a full roster reload in 2021. In fact, the Bucs are set to become the first team in the modern draft era to return all 22 starters from a Super Bowl-winning squad.

The most important of these starters is no doubt veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who’s arrival in Tampa Bay made tickets a hot item from the jump in 2020. Now that he’s proven his worth as an elite QB outside of the Patriots organization, his legend only grows heading into his 22nd NFL season.

With the Bucs primed for another title-contending run, fans will have Raymond James jumping for their team’s Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sep. 9.