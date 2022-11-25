Buccaneers Announce Unfortunate Status Update On Leonard Fournette

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The star ball carrier suffered a hip injury during the second half of a Week 10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After last week's bye, he's been limited in practice action throughout the week.

Fournette has split backfield touches with rookie standout Rachaad White throughout the season. White notched his first career start over Fournette in Week 10, and will make another against the Browns this weekend.

Through 10 games this season, Fournette has collected 777 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are 5-5 on the year and currently enjoying a two-game win streak. The team will look to continue this trend despite the likely absence of a key rushing option.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. Et in Cleveland.