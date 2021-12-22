Buccaneers Announce Wednesday Update On WR Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced injury updates for several key players.

On Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arians revealed that four Bucs starters were unable to participate in today’s practice — including star wide receiver Mike Evans.

#Bucs HC Bruce Arians says that Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David didn’t practice. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 22, 2021

After taking a big hit during Sunday’s upset loss to the New Orleans Saints, Evans suffered a strained hamstring that held him out for the remainder of the game. While the injury isn’t expected to be serious, the Bucs’ leading receiver is currently considered “week-to-week” and questionable for Week 16’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Evans’ status moving forward has been made even more important due to another major injury on the Tampa Bay wide receiver corps. Second-leading wideout Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ACL tear this past Sunday, leaving the typically-stacked receiver unit in jeopardy.

Without his primary receivers, Tom Brady and his offensive unit struggled to get anything going down the field.

As of right now, the Buccaneers’ only healthy/eligible receivers are Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden.

Starting running back Leonard Fournette, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and linebacker Lavonte David were unable to participate in today’s practice as well.