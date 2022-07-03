Buccaneers Are Being Linked To Prominent NFL Wide Receiver

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available on the free agent market. And according to one NFL insider, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make a play for the three-time Pro Bowler this offseason.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, three main teams could be in the mix to land OBJ's services once he returns from injury: the Saints, Cowboys and aforementioned Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is already waiting on one star wideout to return from an ACL injury in Chris Godwin, but last season OBJ proved that he can be difference-maker for a team down the stretch.

And with Tom Brady's security blanket Rob Gronkowski retired, Beckham could provide the Buccaneers with another weapon come playoff time.

Beckham has said that it's always been a dream of his to play with Tom Brady, and there's been flirtation between the two stars in the past.

The Rams have said that they'd love to bring OBJ back to LA but not such deal has materialized yet.