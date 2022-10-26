Buccaneers Are On Pace To Make Embarrassing NFL History

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season with aspirations of winning another Super Bowl.

However, seven weeks into the 2022 season and the Buccaneers will be lucky to make it to the playoffs. Sitting at 3-4 after a disastrous performance against the Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers are on pace to make some terrible history.

Tampa Bay is currently averaging just 64.4 rushing yards per game. According to a tweet from Dov Kleiman, that would be the lowest amount of rushing yards per game in league history.

The 2000 San Diego Chargers currently own the record (since 1970) with 66.4 yards per game.

To make matter worse, the run game has been deteriorating over the past few weeks. Since Week 3, the Buccaneers are averaging an abysmal 2.7 yards per carry and just 45.4 yards per game.

Tampa Bay will try to turn its season around with a big Thursday night showdown against the Baltimore Ravens coming up.