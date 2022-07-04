Buccaneers Are Predicted To Release Veteran Wide Receiver

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be cutting a wide receiver soon.

Greg Auman of The Athletic released a 53-man roster projection late last month and it didn't include Breshad Perriman. Auman expects the Bucs to cut Perriman before the season starts.

He thinks the Bucs will enter next season with six wide receivers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson, and Jaelon Darden).

Perriman has spent time with the Bucs twice during his career. He first signed with them in 2019 and played in 14 games.

He finished that season with 645 yards and six touchdowns off 36 receptions.

He then signed back with them last season and appeared in six games. During that time, he racked up 167 yards and a touchdown off 11 receptions.

For Perriman's career, he currently has 2,233 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns off 136 receptions.