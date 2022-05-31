Buccaneers Are Releasing Wide Receiver On Tuesday

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05: A Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback helmet is shown on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested for driving under the influence. It didn't take long for the NFC South franchise to make a decision regarding his future with the organization.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released wide receiver Travis Jonsen, who was charged with a misdemeanor DUI charge on Monday.

Jonsen, a former four-star recruit and quarterback at the University of Oregon, spent the last two years playing wide receiver on the Buccaneers' practice squad.

This off-season he was expected to compete for a spot on the team's 53-man roster. Now, his NFL future is in jeopardy.

The Buccaneers released the following statement on Monday:

"We expect all members of our organization to uphold the standards that have been established," the statement reads. "We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen from earlier this morning and will refrain from further comment at this time while the legal process continues."

Jonsen began his collegiate career at Oregon before going the JUCO route and spending a year at Riverside City College. He eventually transferred to Montana State where he saw the most success.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are in the midst of their off-season preparations for the 2022 season.