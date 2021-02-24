Over two decades of NFL dominance, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots had essentially become synonymous. With the overwhelming success this pairing had together, the glaring question still remains: Why did he leave?

On an appearance with CBS Sports Radio earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen gave us some insider knowledge in regards to that question. Host Zach Gelb asked Christensen straight up why the legendary QB left the New England franchise in 2020.

He didn’t give the whole story, but the second-year Bucs coach certainly shed some interesting light on the subject. Apparently, Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl 50 victory with the Denver Broncos played a significant role in Brady’s decision.

“The part that I’d share with you probably would be, you know, there was a part of him the first time I met him, and I had never met him before we picked him up,” Christensen said. “He said one of the things that looked really fun and challenging to him was what Peyton [Manning] did at Denver. Like kind of the same scenario [in Tampa]. … There was something about that challenge that hit [Brady] right. ‘Hey, I’m going to go see if I can do this again somewhere else.’ I do think that the challenge of that was a huge thing for him. … He’s mentioned several times that he was impressed [with Manning’s accomplishments in Denver] and that looked fun and challenging to him.”

Brady had accomplished pretty much every achievement there was for him in New England. Through 20 years, the all-time great claimed six Super Bowl titles for the franchise.

A change of scenery in Tampa Bay was the perfect opportunity for Brady to prove his greatness as a multi-team winner. While it may have taken some getting used to watching the long-time Pats QB play in Buccaneers’ red, Brady did just that. In his first year away from Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the 14-time Pro Bowler led the fifth-seeded Bucs to the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory.

Brady has now joined Manning as the only other starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams.