Buccaneers Backup Quarterback Reacts To Tom Brady's Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Kyle Trask doesn't seem super upset that Tom Brady came back out of retirement.

Obviously, he won't publicly bash arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but he understands that this is the business in the NFL.

“He had his own situation and he made whatever decision he felt was best for the point he was at in his career,” Trask said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "And I’m just excited to be here playing football. I’m able to take really good reps here at OTAs, competing out here. And all I can do is keep getting better."

For about a month and a half, it looked like Trask had a legitimate chance to be the starter next season. He was the only active quarterback on the roster after Brady retired and Blaine Gabbert was a free agent.

Now, he may be third on the depth chart after both Brady and Gabbert came back.

We'll have to see if Trask is able to get his chance to start next year (or the year after that).