Buccaneers Have Concerning Injury Update For WR Antonio Brown

After missing eight straight games with an ankle injury and league suspension, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to the field for Sunday’s blowout win over the Carolina Panthers.

Brown appeared to be as good as ever in Sunday’s victory, logging 10 receptions for a game-high 101 yards. But midway through Week 17, the veteran wideout may have suffered an injury setback.

After limited participation on Wednesday, Brown was listed as a non-participant for Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown downgraded to did not participate Thursday with an ankle injury. Rakeem Nunez-Roches was activated from the COVID-19 list. Antoine Winfield Jr. was limited in practice Thursday. pic.twitter.com/9Py9JccYez — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 30, 2021

The Buccaneers have not revealed if this decision was a product of load management or a setback in Brown’s recovery. Because of this, the receiver’s status in Friday’s practice should serve as a better indicator of his status heading into the weekend.

Lead wide receiver Mike Evans returned from the COVID-19 list today and is set to make his return to the field after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Even so, Antonio Brown’s weekend status is important as Chris Godwin has been shut down for the season with an ACL tear.

The Buccaneers will face off against the New York Jets with a Week 17 matchup on Sunday afternoon.