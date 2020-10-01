The Buccaneers Could Be Missing 2 Key Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a tough start to the 2020 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, but Tom Brady and Co. have bounced back over the last two weeks.

Tampa Bay has started to look like a legitimate playoff contender in Week 2 and Week 3, recording wins over the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, they could be a bit short-handed in Week 4. Tampa Bay could be without two key players against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Tampa Bay’s head coach said on Wednesday evening that the Buccaneers will probably be without wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday. Godwin is dealing with a hamstring injury and Fournette is dealing with an ankle injury.

Arians told Sirius XM NFL Radio that he isn’t “optimistic” about either player being able to go on Sunday afternoon.

.@Buccaneers HC @BruceArians told Bill Polian & me on @SiriusXMNFL that he wasn't optimistic about Chris Godwin (hamstring) or Leonard Fournette (ankle) playing Sunday vs. the @Chargers, BA wonders whether Godwin's injury was altitude-related from last Sunday's game in Denver — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) October 1, 2020

Godwin has dealt with injury trouble early in the season. He missed the Buccaneers’ week two win over the Panthers.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.