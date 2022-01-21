Buccaneers Could Get 2 Key Starters Back For Rams Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received positive injury news for two key players during Friday’s practice.

The Bucs are finalizing preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Against a team like the Rams you have to be sharp in pass protection – and healthy.

Tristan Wirfs exited last Sunday’s playoff game vs. the Eagles with an injury, putting his status for this Sunday’s game in question. Luckily, it looks like he’ll be ready to go.

Wirfs participated in Friday’s practice and didn’t show any obvious limp while out on the field, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs walked out to practice with a group of offensive linemen. No obvious limp as he tests his injured ankle, trying to see if he can go Sunday against Rams. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 21, 2022

Tristan Wirfs wasn’t the only previously-injured offensive lineman who practiced on Friday.

Ryan Jensen also worked with the offensive linemen and tested out his ankle quite a bit.

“Ryan Jensen also working with the offensive line in practice. Lining up in stance, testing his ankle,” Auman added on Twitter. “He played every snap last week, so I’d think he’s able to push through and play Sunday.”

Jensen and Wirfs are needed now more than ever. That Rams’ front seven is vicious and will be coming after Tom Brady on a consistent basis. Keeping No. 12 upright will prove critical.

Wirfs’ and Jensen’s statuses will be in question leading up to Sunday’s game, but it looks like both will try and tough it out with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line.