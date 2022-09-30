Buccaneers Could Receive Huge Boost On Offense For Chiefs Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 and Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate at the end og the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After losing to the Green Bay Packers while playing without nearly half of their receiving corps, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be getting a huge boost on offense for Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, the final Bucs injury report lists starting wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones as questionable. Neither of them have played since sustaining injuries against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Godwin and Jones aren't the only players the Bucs could get back either. Star offensive tackle Donovan Smith and slot receiver Russell Gage have both been listed as questionable and are expected to be game-time decisions.

Smith has been the Buccaneers' starting left tackle since 2015 while Gage had over 1,500 receiving yards over the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Oh, and Mike Evans is back from his one-game suspension. That's a lot of good players potentially returning to the fold in very short order.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has been missing some of its juice since the start of the season. They've scored just 51 points while scoring just three touchdowns on offense.

The main reason the Buccaneers aren't winless and are instead 2-1 is their defense, which is once again a top-five unit.

But even against a team as good as the Kansas City Chiefs, defense alone probably wouldn't be enough to get a win.

This boost to their offensive might be.