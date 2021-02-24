Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul underwent surgery today.

On Wednesday morning, the Super Bowl LV champion took to Instagram to reveal his impending procedure with a series of posts. From the looks of things, Pierre-Paul is having the surgery on his left knee.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the procedure was just a minor knee cleanup.

#Bucs pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who was in and out of practice because of a knee injury this season, underwent a minor knee cleanup today. Pic from his IG 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/fGDU1g81Os — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2021

While he didn’t miss a single game this past season, JPP was in and out of practice all year with the lingering knee issue. In his final IG post of the morning, the Bucs’ pass rusher shared why he ultimately decided to undergo the surgery.

“Gotta get this s**t done so I can be [100%] next year and not 70%… Now that’s scary,” Pierre-Paul wrote.

That is a pretty scary thought.

Through 16 regular season games, the 11th-year DE led Tampa Bay’s elite pass rush unit with 9.5 sacks and notched two interceptions on the year. He was also a significant contributor in the fifth-seeded Bucs’ 2020-21 Super Bowl run, collecting 13 tackles and two sacks through four games.

His outstanding season earned him his third Pro Bowl appearance (first since 2012).

If what Pierre-Paul says is true, he could be in for an even more impressive season in 2021-22. Entering the final season of his two-year, $25 million contract, JPP will run it back for at least one more year in Tampa Bay.