Buccaneers’ Defense Set To Get A Major Boost This Sunday

The Buccaneers are set to get back one of their best defensive backs on Sunday.

The team announced on social media that they’ve activated cornerback Carlton Davis from injured reserve. This will be his first game action since he suffered a calf injury in Week Four against the Patriots.

Davis described his injury on Thursday as a torn quad muscle after practice. Davis returned to practice on Nov. 24, which opened up a three-week window in which the Bucs can activate him when he’s ready to go.

We've activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve and signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster.

He was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has started 44 games over the last four seasons. He’s recorded 183 tackles, six interceptions, 46 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during that time.

Before Davis got hurt in October, he was off to a good start with 15 total tackles (13 solo) with one interception and five passes defended.

His best season came last year when he finished with 68 total tackles (52 solo), four interceptions, and 18 passes defended.

Kickoff for the Bucs-Falcons contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.