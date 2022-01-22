Buccaneers Elevating 1 Wide Receiver Before Game vs. Rams

The Buccaneers offense is adding a bit of depth on the outside for Sunday’s divisional round game. On Saturday, Bucs reporter Greg Auman announced that the team is bringing up practice squad receiver John Brown to the active roster.

Per Auman, “Bucs are elevating receiver John Brown from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. Rams. Also, curiously, fourth QB Ryan Griffin has been elevated from the practice squad.”

Earlier in the week, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians teased that Brown could be called up for Sunday’s game. The two are familiar with each other due to their days in Arizona, where Brown enjoyed most of his NFL success.

Brown wasn’t able to impress enough this season to stay on the Raiders, Broncos or Jaguars. But perhaps his relationship with Arians could have him in the right situation now. According to Auman, Brown could be in line for a part-time role if some of Tampa Bay’s already injured receivers undergo setbacks.

The Buccaneers and Rams kickoff at 3 PM ET on NBC.