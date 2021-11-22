Buccaneers Expected To Get Major Boost On Defense Tonight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a key piece of their secondary back just in time for Monday night.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is expected to be activated ahead of Tampa’s game against the Giants.

The Buccaneers are expected to activate corner Sean Murphy-Bunting for MNF against the Giants, per source. Murphy-Bunting has been out since Week 1 with an elbow injury. Tampa's depleted secondary gets a lift. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 22, 2021

The Buccaneers certainly can use Murphy-Bunting back in the lineup. The 24-year-old corner played well for Tampa Bay last season on the way to a Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs.

Murphy-Bunting went down in Week 1 with an ugly elbow injury from a bit of friendly fire.

The only player ruled out for Monday night's game against the Giants is Antonio Brown, per Arians. Additionally, Sean Murphy-Bunting & Scotty Miller have both shown him they're 'ready to go.' All signs point to them being activated ahead of the game. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 20, 2021

The third-year CB was cleared to practice in early November and now it looks like he’s ready to come back after missing eight games.

Several members of the Bucs’ secondary are dealing with ailments ahead of Monday night’s matchup, so Murphy-Bunting should see plenty of work against Daniel Jones and New York’s offense.

Tampa Bay is looking for its first win this month. The Buccaneers and Giants kick off in Florida at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN.