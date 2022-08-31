Buccaneers Get Promising Injury News On 2 Offensive Linemen

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Arguably the biggest issue the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with this offseason is a slew of injuries along their offensive line. But with over a week to go before the season opener, they're getting some good news on the injury front.

According to Bucs insider Rick Stroud, center Robert Hainsey and guard Nick Leverett are looking good after preliminary exams on their respective injuries. Hainsey suffered an ankle injury while Leverett suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Per the report, both players should be able to return to practice in the days to come. They are expected to be available for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hainsey was a third-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2021 and played nine games as a rookie. He is expected to fill a big role in the absence of star center Ryan Jensen, who remains injured.

Leverett has played two games in two seasons with the team since going undrafted out of Rice. He is also expected to have a bigger role in the offense this year.

There's a growing sense that this will be Tom Brady's last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even if he doesn't retire at the end of the 2022 season.

It will be a lot easier to send Brady off on a high note if the Bucs offensive line is able to keep him upright all season.

Will injuries to the offensive line doom the Bucs to a middling season?