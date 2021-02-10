Buccaneers GM Has Strong Message Ahead Of 2021 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clearly still riding high on Sunday’s Super Bowl victory.

While the team is no doubt overjoyed by this year’s victory, players, coaches and executives have made it very clear the Bucs aren’t done yet. During the socially-distanced championship boat parade in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon, seventh-year general manager Jason Licht doubled down on this assertion.

“We’re going to f****** win this thing again,” Licht shouted to fans.

Directly after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory on Sunday, Tom Brady let the world know he was coming back to Tampa Bay next season. With the key piece of their team locked in, the franchise has already laid the groundwork for another deep playoff run.

Now, the focus turns towards resigning some valuable free agents.

Whether it actually pans out this way remains to be seen, but it’s looking like the Bucs’ top two free agents have heavy interest in returning next year. Star outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett grabbed the mic and said, “I’m coming back, baby. I love y’all.” Fellow linebacker Lavonte David did the same saying, “I want to be back. I’d love to be back. I’d love to do it again.”

This all could change when those big offers start rolling in, though. With so many talented free agents looking to resign, someone is going to have to take a pay cut if they want to stay on the stacked squad.

For now, the Bucs will focus on today’s celebration.