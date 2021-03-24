On Wednesday morning, the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some important signings on both sides of the ball. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bucs have returned offensive tackle Donovan Smith with a two-year, $31.8 million deal and star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year, $10 million contract.

While these two key returners are a huge get for the team, one free-agent player has yet to re-sign with the squad.

According to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers haven’t made any headway with elite playoff performer Leonard Fournette.

While the #GoBucs have kept two more critical pieces of the band together (Smith, Suh), I'm hearing they've made no real headway yet with Playoff Lenny. — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) March 24, 2021

Early in the 2020 season, the former Jaguars running back signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Tampa Bay — making him an unrestricted free agent heading into this offseason.

After recording just 367 rushing yards and six touchdowns through 13 regular season games with his new team, Fournette exploded in the playoffs. Through just four games during the No. 5 seeded Bucs playoff run, the former No. 4 overall pick logged 448 total yards and four touchdowns — including a score in the 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory.

His outstanding postseason play earned him an affectionate nickname from the Buccaneer faithful: Playoff Lenny.

But apparently, his play has not earned him a contract of his liking — at least so far.

If the Bucs are unable to sign Fournette this offseason, second-year running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn will likely move into the primary backup role behind Ronald Jones II.