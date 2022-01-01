Buccaneers Insider Has Telling Update On Mike Evans, Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered some tough injury luck as the regular season winds down. But the offense could be getting two of its premier playmakers back for Sunday’s game.

According to Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, it’s possible both Mike Evans and Antonio Brown could return to the lineup this week. However, each would likely be a game-time decision.

“Evans and Brown are likely to be game-time decisions on whether they play vs. Jets,” Auman responded to a user. Adding, “They’re questionable and not doubtful, which is encouraging.”

On Friday‘s injury report, both Buccaneers receivers were listed as questionable and limited participants in practice. Antonio Brown is battling through an ankle injury, while Mike Evans is still feeling the effects of a lingering hamstring issue suffered against the Saints.

Evans was also listed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. But he was ultimately removed towards the end of the week.

We've placed P Bradley Pinion on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated WR Mike Evans to the active roster. — xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 31, 2021

The Buccaneers clinched an NFC South crown last week. The team’s first such title since 2007, when Tampa’s offense was led by Jeff Garcia. And Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks was still terrorizing the opposition.

“Tompa Bay” travels to New York on Sunday for a game against the Jets in the 1 PM window.