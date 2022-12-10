Buccaneers Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady Next Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady is in the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could very well be on his way out this offseason.

Bucs insider Rick Stroud has named the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the all-time great quarterback next season.

Brady, a native of the Bay Area, grew up as a huge Niners fan. He reportedly wanted to join the organization as a free agent in 2020, but Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch elected to pass on the opportunity.

Earlier this week, Shanahan addressed the possibility of Brady joining the 49ers next season.

“I’d like to say of course not, but I think everyone’s since then, you’re wondering when is the number too high?” Shanahan said. “But now, like, when you watch him that first week in Tampa, you’re like, ‘What the hell was anyone ever thinking?’

“The dude looks the exact same he did that year (in 2020). He does when he comes off injuries, and I think he’s playing as good now and throwing the ball as well now as I’ve seen anybody ever do it.”

The Niners already have a championship-level roster, and Brady could put them over the edge if he choses to take his talents out west.