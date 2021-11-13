Buccaneers Insider Offers Promising Update On WR Chris Godwin

Buccaneers fans have to happy about this one.

On Saturday, Bucs reporter Greg Auman shared news that wide receiver Chris Godwin to return to the field sooner than initially expected.

Bucs expect receiver Chris Godwin to be able to play Sunday vs. Washington. Big boost for offense with one of Tom Brady’s top targets able to go despite foot injury. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 13, 2021

The Pro Bowl receiver had been sidelined for the previous two weeks due to the injury.

Having Godwin back in the starting lineup would be a big boost to Tampa Bay’s offense.

The Buccaneers struggled to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints in their last game, losing 36-27 before entering a bye.

Who's out for Sunday, and an update on Chris Godwin ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uLROlFpEcR — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) November 12, 2021

Godwin and company will look to right the ship in an early afternoon matchup against Washington on Sunday.

Tampa is entering a pretty light back half of the schedule coming up and will look to stack some wins. Six of the teams next nine games come versus struggling opponents.

The Giants, Colts, Falcons, Panthers, and Jets are all hovering around .500 or below.

The Buccaneers will look to get their full complement of weapons back and rolling. We know Tom Brady is itching to add an eighth Super Bowl ring to that second hand.