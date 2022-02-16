Buccaneers Likely To Pursue Another Big Quarterback Move

With Tom Brady retired, (for now), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could once again go big-game hunting when it comes to his replacement.

Per ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Buccaneers will “exhaust all options” to find their next quarterback in order to maximize their Super Bowl window.

The Bucs starting QB in 2022 wil be _______________. — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 4, 2022

According to Graziano and Fowler, the plan is to explore landing a notable QB such as Deshaun Watson or the Seahawks Russell Wilson.

Houston is undoubtedly looking to move off Watson. The 26-year-old star didn’t see the field at all in 2021, while he deals with nearly two dozen civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson’s name has been floated in trade rumors for a while now. And that has only escalated after Seattle’s disappointing season.

Deshaun Watson has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with #Bucs and #Vikings among teams on his radar. From our post-Super-Bowl buzz file. https://t.co/xCMlP2gFpp — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 16, 2022

Fowler and Graziano write that Watson is already mulling over teams he’d like to play for next season. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among them; along with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Buccaneers currently have second-round pick Kyle Trask and veteran backup Blaine Gabbert in-house. However, Tampa doesn’t plan to punt on the 2022 season given all the talent that could return.