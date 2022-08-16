Buccaneers Linebacker Reportedly Underwent Foot Surgery

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After leaving Saturday's preseason game in a walking boot, Buccaneers linebacker Cam Gill reportedly underwent surgery to repair a foot injury.

Gill had been using a scooter to get around Monday's practice, which head coach Todd Bowles later revealed was a Lisfranc injury.

Following Tuesday's surgery, Gill sent out a tweet saying that everything went well. Letting his followers know, "Surgery went good. Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. I’ll be back!"

The 24-year-old LB found himself in a similar situation last season and the Buccaneers put off placing him on the injured reserve until after final cuts so he could have a chance to return.

Gill ended playing in 13 games.

Bowles said he's “not sure yet” if the team will do the same thing this year. But in the meantime, Carl Nassib rejoins the team as a pass rushing presence off the edge.