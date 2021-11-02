Buccaneers Make Decision On Veteran WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an offensive boost on the way.

According to Scott Smith of the Bucs’ official website, the team has activated third-year wide receiver Scotty Miller to return from the injured reserve — opening his 21-day period to make his way back onto the field.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who suffered an elbow dislocation in Week 1, has also been designated to return from the IR.

The bye week brings good news for the Bucs! WR Scotty Miller and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting have been designated as "returned to practice," opening a 21-day window in which they can be activated to the roster at any point. https://t.co/Z3NgQEtsKM — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 2, 2021

Miller was placed on the IR with a turf-toe injury after Week 3. Through the first three weeks of the season, the reserve wideout logged just two receptions for 11 yards.

The Bucs certainly could’ve used Miller over the past few games. Antonio Brown was out in Weeks 7 and 8, opening an opportunity for a backup wide receiver option. With Miller unable to play, Tyler Johnson stepped up to fill that third wide receiver role behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Luckily for the Bucs, the team will be off with a bye in Week 9 — giving Miller and other banged up players some extra time to recuperate.