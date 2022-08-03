Buccaneers Make Preseason Decision On Tom Brady: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

With the NFL's preseason right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking steps to protect their 45-year-old QB.

Per The Athletic's Greg Auman, Tom Brady will not be taking the field in the Bucs' preseason opener against Miami next week, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Fans reacted to the decision to sit TB12 on social media.

"Last year Brady played in the first and third preseason games," pointed out Evan Closky. "So maybe different order of operations this season. (Not like he needs the extensive reps at 45…)."

"Why would you risk putting your 45-year old QB on the field during any preseason game?" asked another account. "I’m actually surprised that more teams have not gone full Sean McVay, benching the vast majority of starters during the summer. Shouldn’t this be the norm for all teams?"

"He'll be in ownership meetings with the Dolphins," tweeted Jeff Schultz. "Kidding. Sort of."

"Trask to Tyler Johnson TD gonna go crazy," another said.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins were punished for their alleged tampering with Brady and Sean Payton. Hard to imagine that won't be a part of the conversation surrounding this first preseason game.