Buccaneers Make Roster Addition For NFC Championship Game

The Buccaneers are going through some last minute roster tune ups ahead of their NFC Championship matchup on Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay has signed linebacker Deone Bucannon off the practice squad to replace the injured Jack Cichy. While Cichy heads to the injured reserve list, running back Kenjon Barner was cleared from the IR to resume practice with the team.

Schefter reported the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Buccaneers signed LB Deone Bucannon from their practice squad to their active roster and placed LB Jack Cichy on the Reserve/Injured list. Tampa Bay also designated RB Kenjon Barner for return from the Reserve/Injured list, allowing him to resume practicing with the team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Bucannon was drafted 27th overall to Arizona in 2014. The LB spent five seasons with the Cardinals, four of which were under current Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. His best season came in 2015 when he started 16 games and recorded 122 tackles (11 TFL). But, his numbers soon began to drop — only collecting 38 tackles through 13 games in 2018.

After getting cut in 2018, Bucannon bounced around the league before finding his way back to Arians — playing five games for Tampa Bay in 2019.

Bucannon found his way back to the Buccaneers again earlier this month when he signed to the practice squad on Jan. 6. Now, he’s back on the official roster ahead of the Bucs’ most important game of the year so far.

Tampa Bay will face off against a red-hot Green Bay Packers team in the NFC Championship game on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. E.T.