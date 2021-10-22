Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown For Game vs. Bears

Several notable players have been sidelined for the Buccaneers’ Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears — including star receiver Antonio Brown.

On Friday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians ruled out Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman and Lavonte David for Sunday’s contest.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Antonio Brown, Lavonte David have been ruled out for Sunday vs. Bears. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 22, 2021

Brown has notched DNP designations in every practice this week due to an ankle injury suffered during last week’s blowout victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

This loss is a major blow to the Bucs passing attack — especially considering Brown’s production over the past few weeks. Before his ankle sprain in Week 6, the veteran wideout reeled in nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. In a Week 5 blowout over the Dolphins, he collected 124 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.

This Sunday will mark Brown’s second missed game of the year after he failed to clear COVID-19 protocols in Week 3.

With one less game than his fellow wide receiver teammates, Brown ranks second in team receiving yards (418) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (4).

Luckily for the Bucs, the passing attack will still boast two talented wide receiver options in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate will also be asked to step up as Gronk misses his third straight game with a rib injury.