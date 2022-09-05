Buccaneers Officially Sign Notable Linebacker

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05: A Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback helmet is shown on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers filled their final spot on their practice squad on Monday afternoon.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Kenny Young.

Young spent half of last season with the Denver Broncos and the other half with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 13 games and compiled 75 tackles (41 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.

Before that season, he spent two prior years with the Rams and two with the Baltimore Ravens.

He's appeared in 59 games and has amassed 195 tackles (127 solo), 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and four passes defended.

There's a good chance that Young will be promoted to the active roster soon once he learns the ins and outs of the Bucs' defense.

The Bucs will open their 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.