Buccaneers "Optimistic" Rob Gronkowski Will Re-Sign Before Training Camp

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski is still undecided on his NFL future. However, if he does return for another season the expectation is that he will re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are reportedly "optimistic" he will sign with the team ahead of training camp.

"Tight end Rob Gronkowski remains unsigned and won’t be part of the team’s full squad workouts June 7-9," writes Rick Stroud, via the Tampa Bay Times.

"Officially, he’s undecided about this NFL future. Unofficially, the Bucs are optimistic he will re-sign with the team sometime before it reports to training camp in late July."



If Gronkowski plays another season, it's difficult to imagine him playing with anyone else than Tom Brady. Their connection has been well-documented.

Gronk already admitted earlier this off-season that he's only considering the Buccaneers.

"It's just the Bucs," Gronk said, per TMZ Sports. "Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It's family over there."

Plenty could change between now and the start of training camp. But for now it appears Tampa Bay is going to get its star tight end back.

The Buccaneers begin their training camp on July 25, so Gronkowski still has plenty of time to decide his future.