Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least.

Per The Athletic's Greg Auman:

"Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."

Bernard signed with the Buccaneers last season after eight years in Cincinnati before agreeing to terms on a new deal this past offseason.

Knee and shoulder injuries also hampered him in 2021, causing him to miss five games.

Last year, Bernard tallied eight carries for 58 yards while catching 23 balls for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs will continue to lean heavily on Leonard Fournette with a sprinkling of rookie Rachaad White.