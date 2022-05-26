Buccaneers Player Has Very Bold Comment About Rookie Pass Rusher

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

We've reached that point in the offseason where all of the rookie players are getting hyped up to the moon ahead of training camp. But for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one rookie has a veteran eager to see what he can do.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive end Logan Hall out of Houston 33rd overall in 2022 NFL Draft. But for Bucs defensive end Will Gholston, Hall might be a future Hall of Famer.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Gholston said that Hall looks like "an even more athletic J.J. Watt in his prime. He said that he can't wait to see him in pads.

“I haven’t seen him in pads. I don’t know why I’m so excited about him, but man, I see the dog in him,” Gholston said, via ProFootballTalk. “You really see the dog with the pads, but I see the dog. I see the fight. He is so big and slippery. He’s an even more athletic J.J. Watt in his prime.”

You won't find much higher praise than comparing a defensive end to J.J. Watt in his prime. Watt has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers of the past generation and is a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame someday.

If Logan Hall can do even half of the things that Watt has done in his career, the Bucs will have an absolute gem on their hands.

But if he is an even better version of Watt, then the rest of the NFL had better watch out.

Was Will Gholston's statement on Logan Hall too bold?