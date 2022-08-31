Buccaneers React To Death Of Former Player

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05: A Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback helmet is shown on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Steve White has passed away, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

He was just 48 years old.

White was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia eight years ago and needed a bone marrow transplant just a few months ago.

After the news got out about White's death, the Bucs released a statement and gave their condolences to White and his family.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer," the statement read. "Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers' vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career. We extend our deepest condolences to Steve's family, friends, and loved ones."

White played in the NFL from 1996-02 before he retired.

He appeared in 94 career games and finished with 119 total tackles (84 solo), 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and five passes defended.

Our thoughts are with White's family and friends.