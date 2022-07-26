Buccaneers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let go of a veteran tight end on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay officially waived Codey McElroy who had been on the practice squad for the last few seasons.

The Bucs signed Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal on Monday as he looks poised to be another threat in the passing game.

McElroy appeared in only three games during the three years he was in Tampa Bay. He had 30 yards off one reception during that time.

Before he was picked up by the Bucs, he attended Southeastern Oklahoma State and played on the school's football team. He also played college baseball at Cameron University and the University of Texas.

Outside of Rudolph, the Bucs also have starter Cameron Brate ready to go, plus Cade Otton and Ko Kieft in place if needed.