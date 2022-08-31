Buccaneers Released Tom Brady's Good Friend: Fans React

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - like all teams across the league - had tough decision to make to get down to a 53-man roster.

One of the players among those cut was backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Most fans recollect Griffin helping Brady navigate his way through the Buccaneers Super Bowl parade last year.

When the news was announced that Griffin was cut, it was worded in such a way that sparked social media's attention. Most fans mis-read the post and thought Brady was actually the one getting cut.

"Not me having a panic attack thinking they cut Tom Brady," one fan said.

"I really misread this, I thought it said Bucs cut QB Tom Brady and it saying something about BFF Ryan Griffin until I read it again," one fan said after misreading the post.

Griffin spent 2021 on the practice squad after the team added Kyle Trask in the draft. While he hasn't seen much action in recent years, he could be a good candidate for the practice squad if he isn't claimed somewhere else first.

As of now, the Buccaneers will move forward with Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert as the primary backup quarterbacks for Brady.