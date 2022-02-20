Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade.

With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback.

Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to hand over the team to an unproven quarterback.

Enter, Russell Wilson?

Perhaps.

The #Bucs are leaving open the door for Tom Brady, while turning their focus to another potential big swing at QB. From @RapSheet and me: https://t.co/tFhB8qwVQ1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 13, 2022

On Friday’s edition of The Herd, host Colin Cowherd delved into the possibility of a Russell Wilson blockbuster trade.

“Tampa is the kind of team that could address something Seattle needs,” he said. “They could give Seattle another pass rusher. They’ve got really good players inside the box. They could give Seattle a tight end, maybe a Cameron Brate. … Their offensive line — center, right guard — pretty good O-line. So they have things.”

Cowherd continued.

“If I was Seattle and thought, ‘All right, we need to upgrade the O-line. Give me three first-round picks, I’ll take another receiver beyond DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and give me a pass rusher’ … Seattle’s got some holes.

“Tampa’s got a really, really deep roster. And I don’t want just draft picks for Russell. You gotta give me starters. That’s the old secret in the NFL. Everybody thinks draft picks solve it. No. You give me a Pro Bowl-level … your best corner, your best pass rusher, and three picks. Then, it’s a different roster for us.”

Wilson has maintained that his preference is to remain in Seattle, but don’t be surprised if we see a blockbuster trade.