Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.

That definitely gets the "veteran day off" out of there.

This could allow Brady to get more acclimated with the offense, even though the Bucs are off to a 2-0 start. It also allows him to get more reps with his teammates and perhaps gameplan more for his opponents.

It'll be interesting to see if this day is exchanged for having Thursday or Friday off before each game on Sunday.

The Bucs will look to get to 3-0 this weekend when they take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.