Buccaneers Reportedly Made Significant Change To Shaq Mason's Contract

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 17: Shaq Mason #69 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly restructured Shaq Mason's contract to save the franchise more than $6 million against the cap for the 2022 season, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Mason was acquired by the Bucs in a trade with the New England Patriots earlier this offseason - reuniting him with his former quarterback Tom Brady.

After signing a five-year contract extension with the Patriots in 2018, Mason was set to earn $6.5 million in base salary with a $7.38 cap hit this coming season. This contract restructure will give the Buccaneers a little extra wiggle room incase they have to make some additional moves later this year.

Mason was selected by the Patriots with a fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft. He's made 103 game appearances and 98 starts at the guard position, adding some extra veteran depth to the Buccaneers' front line.

Mason is expected to start at right guard in Tampa Bay's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.