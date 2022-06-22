Buccaneers Reportedly Releasing Punter Wednesday

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly going in a different direction when it comes to their special teams this year.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Buccaneers are releasing P Bradley Pinion today, source says."

Noting, "Tampa drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round. Pinion, who kicked and punted through a torn hip labrum and hip impingement last year, passed a physical yesterday. Expect multiple teams to have interest."

The 28-year-old punter had been with the team dating back to the 2019 season after four years in San Francisco.

Unfortunately for Pinion, the writing had been on the wall once the Buccaneers decided to use a fourth-round pick on Jake Camarda out of Georgia. And he was not in attendance for voluntary OTAs.

Pinion had been outstanding on kickoffs, but his punting stats took a bit of a hit over the past couple seasons. Especially after pushing through injury in '21.

The veteran was due to make $2.9 million in non-guaranteed salary in the upcoming season. Now he'll look to bounce back elsewhere.