Buccaneers Rookie Has Bold Message For Leonard Fournette

With a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Arizona State running back Rachaad White.

In a post-draft press conference, Bucs GM Jason Licht outlined his expectations for White as a third-down, pass-catching back and special teams weapon. But the incoming rookie has bigger aspirations for his 2022 season.

During a recent appearance on "The Jim Rome Show," White said he's gunning for the Bucs' starting RB job.

That being said, he's also looking to learn from the guys currently notched ahead of him on the depth chart -- including RB1 Leonard Fournette.

“My expectation, my goal is I’m going in there competing,” White said, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. “I want to be the starting running back. That’s how it go. I know I got Lenny in front of me. And you know I’m going to soak up a lot of knowledge from Lenny in that running backs room -- and Giovani Bernard. That’s just the type of guy I am. You know, I’m always a competitor first.”

The Bucs' running back room currently consists of Fournette, White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard.

Fournette logged 1,266 total yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2021.