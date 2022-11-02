Buccaneers Star Declined To Be Interviewed On Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with the hopes of bringing another Super Bowl to the city.

Unfortunately, the team is just fighting for its playoff life right now. While there are a multitude of issues with the team, its defense has been surprisingly suspect this year.

Star linebacker Devin White has been criticized for his performance this season, which made his decision this week very interesting. According to a report from Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, White declined to be interviewed today.

"I'm good," he told reporters when they asked if he'd be willing to speak with them.

The Buccaneers defense has been ravaged by injuries so far this season. That has left White to try to make up for its deficiencies, which has seem him struggle to make his normal impact on the game.

Thankfully for White, it sounds like the defense could be getting a few key members back before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.